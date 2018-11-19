It Was an Epic Year for Maren Morris

November 19, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

© Alex Ferrari

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

2018 was a huge year for Hometown Holiday artist Maren Morris! 

Maren Morris got married to the love of her life! 

Congrats to @marenmorris + @ryanhurd who had a gorgeous Nashville wedding this past weekend! (PS- we spy some @rentvintagesparkle rugs ----❤️) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @rkdeeb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Venue: @thecordelle ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Rentals: @rentvintagesparkle, @appleandoaknash Design: @catnail, @erin_creighton_ Calligraphy: @whiteinkcalligraphy Repost via @rentvintagesparkle

A post shared by Nashville Wedding Blog -- (@nashvillebrideguide) on

She stunned at the Grammy Awards with her moving performance with Brothers Osborne and Eric Church for the Route 91 victims. 

And on the red carpet... 

And she's playing #Hometown18! 

Win backstage passes all holiday weekend to meet the artists! 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
maren morris
Hometown Holiday
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday November 14th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 13th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party: Fans Get Naked at Kip Moore; CMA Predictions; Thanksgiving Turkey Ice Cream DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday November 12th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday November 9th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday November 8th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes