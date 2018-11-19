It Was an Epic Year for Maren Morris
2018 was a huge year for Hometown Holiday artist Maren Morris!
Maren Morris got married to the love of her life!
Congrats to @marenmorris + @ryanhurd who had a gorgeous Nashville wedding this past weekend! (PS- we spy some @rentvintagesparkle rugs ----❤️) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Photo: @rkdeeb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Venue: @thecordelle ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Rentals: @rentvintagesparkle, @appleandoaknash Design: @catnail, @erin_creighton_ Calligraphy: @whiteinkcalligraphy Repost via @rentvintagesparkle
She stunned at the Grammy Awards with her moving performance with Brothers Osborne and Eric Church for the Route 91 victims.
Wow. Just wow. Perfect. Thank you @brothersosborne @MarenMorris @ericchurch #Speechless #grammys #Route91 pic.twitter.com/5hIfYKnoNS— Nash Nights Live (@KickSomeNash) January 29, 2018
And on the red carpet...
Kelly Clarkson is in a black gown embellished in silver and gold. Maren Morris wears a chain-link silver sparkler. Ben Platt sports jacket patches & a Time's Up pin.— AP Fashion (@AP_Fashion) January 28, 2018
More #Grammys coverage: https://t.co/C3JVXOBQWC@litalie on red carpet highlights: https://t.co/ld5BmE4p4H pic.twitter.com/CWJYf3Mxx5
And she's playing #Hometown18!
