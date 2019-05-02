It's a Girl for Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn!

May 2, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Emma McIntyre / Staff/ Getty

Kane Brown let it slip on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet last night that he and his wife Katelyn are expecting a baby girl! 

Kane let the secret out to one of the producers of the Ellen show, and video  of this moment will air today (Thursday, May 2nd)  on  her show! 

“We’re having a baby girl,” Kane said. “I’m prepared. I’m not going to let the baby go — I’m going to hold on to [her> the whole time,” Brown joked with Ellen. “I might be carrying the baby down the carpet with me next!”

Oooh, we love to see that! 

Look, there's a little Kane Brown baby in  there! 

It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 ---------- IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on

Kane and Katelyn are so in love! We can't wait to meet the  newest member of their growing family. 

Never leave I love you left unsaid ❤️

A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on

