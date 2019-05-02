It's a Girl for Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn!

Kane Brown let it slip on the Billboard Music Awards red carpet last night that he and his wife Katelyn are expecting a baby girl!

Kane let the secret out to one of the producers of the Ellen show, and video of this moment will air today (Thursday, May 2nd) on her show!

“We’re having a baby girl,” Kane said. “I’m prepared. I’m not going to let the baby go — I’m going to hold on to [her> the whole time,” Brown joked with Ellen. “I might be carrying the baby down the carpet with me next!”

Oooh, we love to see that!

Look, there's a little Kane Brown baby in there!

Kane and Katelyn are so in love! We can't wait to meet the newest member of their growing family.