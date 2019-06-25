Jake Owen Covers Cher's "Believe" to Celebrate Pride Month

Jake Owen is sharing his feelings about Pride Month through his music and words shared on his social media accounts. Jake recorded a bluegrass version of Cher's smash hit "Believe" to let the LGBTQ community know that he supports them.

Jake Owen writes:

"I believe #loveislove. Some of my closest friends and coworkers, are part of the #lgbtcommunity and I couldn’t be more happy for the progress they have made. I’m inspired by people loving people no matter who you are. I BELIEVE the world needs more love. No matter where it comes from." Jake even admitted he Google'd the "gayest" songs of all time and that's how he chose "Believe". "Hope you dig. I plan on releasing all of these backstage random songs we’ve created very very soon. Stay tuned friends, and most importantly, love everyone".

