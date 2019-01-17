Jake Owen Is Moonlighting in the Movies

Following in the footsteps of Tim McGraw, hunky country star Jake Owen is headed to the big screen!

Jake Owen will star in a movie called "The Best Friend." Jake will start filming next month in Fairhope, Alabama and will be acting with Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson. This is Jake Owen's first acting gig... EVER! Hollywood picked a good one...just look at him!

--: @matthewpaskert A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on Aug 17, 2018 at 2:01pm PDT

Jake Owen's got a lot going on right now. A new baby girl Paris Hartley on the way, plus he drops a new album in March!

We'll see you at the theatres Jake!