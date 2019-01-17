Jake Owen Is Moonlighting in the Movies

January 17, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

© Larry McCormack-USA TODAY Sports

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Following in the footsteps of Tim McGraw, hunky country star Jake Owen is headed to the big screen! 

Jake Owen will star in a movie called "The Best Friend." Jake will start filming next month in Fairhope, Alabama and will be acting with Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson. This is Jake Owen's first acting gig... EVER! Hollywood picked a good one...just look at him! 

--: @matthewpaskert

A post shared by Jake Owen (@jakeowenofficial) on

 

Jake Owen's got a lot going on right now.  A new baby girl Paris Hartley on the way, plus he drops a new album in March! 

We'll see you at the theatres Jake! 

Tags: 
Jake Owen
movies
Casey Affleck
The Best Friend
Deanna Lee
deanna lee dance

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday January 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday January 16th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday January 15th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday January 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday January 11th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday January 10th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes