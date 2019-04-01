Jake Owen's Baby Girl Is Getting a City Name

Jake Owen's second daughter and first child with his girlfriend Erica Hartlein is due in May. The couple has already given her a city name.

Jake and Erica have settled on the name, "Paris".

Jake Owen also has a 6-year-old daughter named Pearl from his previous marriage to Lacey Buchanan, and his experience in raising her has helped him be "more calm this time," he tells People, but "just as exciting".

"To be blessed with another beautiful little girl is a big deal because I do think that it takes special men to be a great dad to a little girl," he says, "And I feel like, thanks to Pearl, she’s shown me how to be a good father to little girls, and I'll be a great father to Paris because of that."

Jake Owen is up for an ACM for Single of the Year for "Down to the Honkytonk", and Jake's new album, Greetings From... Jake is sitting at #2 on the iTunes chart after being released a few days ago!

Baby Paris Owen is due on May 1. Congrats to the happy couple!