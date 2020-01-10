Jake Owen's Shady Song About Bachelor's "Alabama Hannah" Starts Twitter Feud With Hannah

Is Jake Owen throwing shade at former Bachelorette and DWTS winner Hannah Brown? If you're anything like me, you were like "WHAAAAAAAT???" when she resurfaced on The Bachelor telling Peter she still had feelings for him.

Yes, Hannah Brown returned to The Bachelor. We thought at first it was just to put a nice ending to her relationship with the new Bachelor Peter.

But then she starts the "I've still got feelings for you, and I want to be back in the house if you want me there" bit.

That's when Jake Owen decided to write a song about what he says is NOT the actual "Alabama Hannah" as in Hannah Brown. But it could be any relationship where you had your chance at love and didn't take it, but then you come back trying to rekindle the relationship. I mean, check out the words... he even mentions windmills! HA!

“Alabama Hannah, what do you want? / If it’s love that you need, well then honey, it’s gone,” he sings. “You had your chances, so won’t you leave me alone. / Alabama Hannah, won’t you go on back home.”

“I been out here in California, I’ve been soaking up the sun / There’s lots of pretty ladies, and I can’t pick just one. I’m flying high, I got peace of mind, I already raised the bar / Now you’re showing up here tonight, who do you think you are? / Alabama Hannah won’t you roll on with the tide. … Alabama Hannah, honey, get out of my life.”

“Well I guess you think you messed up since you seen me moving on / Thinking we could pick up, right where we left off. But you got to lay in the bed you made, and I hate to let you down / Girl this ain’t no windmill, we can’t go round and round.”

Honestly, this song is super funny!

Alabama Hannah (live from the barn)

https://t.co/0gSLuioEtM — Jake Owen (@jakeowen) January 10, 2020

It caught the attention of Chris Harrison who tweeted about the song!

My man @jakeowen speaking his truth to Hannah B on behalf of Peter #TheBachelor https://t.co/KwkLLrhyh0 — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) January 10, 2020

Then Hannah Brown snapped back at Chris Harrison with what seemed like a full on dis to her!

Better just be his truth Christopher. I’m not just chop liver now—you still have to love me and try to understand my mess. @chrisbharrison https://t.co/v8JhX3e3pc — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 10, 2020

That's when Chris Harrison reassured Hannah that he "still loves her".

Haha you know I’ll always love you girl, you’re family and family sticks together through the good the bad and the mascara...now that’s a country song. https://t.co/wvGiq5xR83 — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) January 10, 2020

When asked about Hannah Brown and her return to The Bachelor Chris Harrison said, “Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it,” he told Us at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour. “I think the things that make us love her so much — and I’m included in that and adore her — is she is so open and honest and just, she’s a train wreck. You get to see the good, the bad and the ugly in Hannah and that’s a rare thing in any human being.”

Hannah also tweeted to Jake Owen calling his song "catchy shade"!

Well, this is one way to get a song written about you. This is some catchy shade @jakeowen https://t.co/W2QQqOFh0A — Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) January 10, 2020

Jake Owen kinda has a point. Hannah just won't go away, but we're still watching aren't we?! HA! Guess the laughs on us!