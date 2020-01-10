Jake Owen's Shady Song About Bachelor's "Alabama Hannah" Starts Twitter Feud With Hannah

January 10, 2020
Is Jake Owen throwing shade at former Bachelorette and DWTS winner Hannah Brown? If you're anything like me, you were like "WHAAAAAAAT???" when she resurfaced on The Bachelor telling Peter she still had feelings for him. 

Yes, Hannah Brown returned to The Bachelor. We thought at first it was just to put a nice ending to her relationship with the new Bachelor Peter. 

Find your co-pilot. It’s your turn in the captain’s seat Bud. Enjoy the ride! ---- #thebachelor

A post shared by Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) on

But then she starts the "I've still got feelings for you, and I want to be back in the house if you want me there" bit. 

take back home girl. -- Who’s hometown are you most excited about? #thebachelorette

A post shared by Hannah Brown (@hannahbrown) on

That's when Jake Owen decided to write a song about what he says is NOT the actual "Alabama Hannah" as in Hannah Brown. But it could be any relationship where you had your chance at love and didn't take it, but then you come back trying to rekindle the relationship. I mean, check out the words... he even mentions windmills! HA! 

“Alabama Hannah, what do you want? / If it’s love that you need, well then honey, it’s gone,” he sings. “You had your chances, so won’t you leave me alone. / Alabama Hannah, won’t you go on back home.” 

“I been out here in California, I’ve been soaking up the sun / There’s lots of pretty ladies, and I can’t pick just one. I’m flying high, I got peace of mind, I already raised the bar / Now you’re showing up here tonight, who do you think you are? / Alabama Hannah won’t you roll on with the tide. … Alabama Hannah, honey, get out of my life.”

“Well I guess you think you messed up since you seen me moving on / Thinking we could pick up, right where we left off. But you got to lay in the bed you made, and I hate to let you down / Girl this ain’t no windmill, we can’t go round and round.”

Honestly, this song is super funny! 

It caught the attention of Chris Harrison who tweeted about the song! 

Then Hannah Brown snapped back at Chris Harrison with what seemed like a full on dis to her! 

That's when Chris Harrison reassured Hannah that he "still loves her". 

When asked about Hannah Brown and her return to The Bachelor Chris Harrison said, “Look, anything’s possible. I’m not against it,” he told Us at the Television Critics’ Association’s winter press tour. “I think the things that make us love her so much — and I’m included in that and adore her — is she is so open and honest and just, she’s a train wreck. You get to see the good, the bad and the ugly in Hannah and that’s a rare thing in any human being.”

Hannah also tweeted to Jake Owen calling his song "catchy shade"! 

Jake Owen kinda has a point. Hannah just won't go away, but we're still watching aren't we?! HA! Guess the laughs on us! 

 

 

