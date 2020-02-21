Jana Kramer and Husband Working on a "Redo" After Rough New Year's Eve

On again, off again relationship with Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Claussin is back on again after a bumpy start to 2020.

After starting the year leaving cryptic messages on her Instagram and removing Mike's name from her podcast, Jana Kramer is having what she calls a "redo" with her husband.

"2 days away to connect, laugh, unplug and redo our New Years. (We even watched the ball drop). There's nothing wrong with a redo and there's no better time to rebuild than now. #rebuildingtogeher #happynewyear", she posted on Instagram.

At the end of the year, Jana posted this to her Instagram, "2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end...and for now, all I have to say is... Time heals all wounds".

Then as Jana removed the word "wife" from her Instagram bio and also took off Mike's name from the title of their podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin. Then, she re-added both.

Jana and Mike talked about all of this in a recent podcast they titled, "Mike's Return." "Even if I’m not relapsing or acting out or stepping outside of our marriage, if I’m still breaking boundaries or not being honest with things like the picture stuff, how is that sober?" he asked, in reference to a topless photo Kramer found on his phone in October 2019. "How is that living with integrity? It’s not."

Jana made sure to tell her fans that Mike "didn't physically cheat" on her. "There was a boundary that was broken that was harmful for me because it was a discovery. It was such a big discovery with a boundary that was harmful to me and our relationship."

Jana Kramer remains hopeful this will all work out with her husband, "It's a gratefulness that we can still be here conversing. It's also that feat too. That's been the hardest part of this month. We've both individually done a lot of work. I do feel hopeful for the tools that we've been learning, but it's also very scary".