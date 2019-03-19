Jana Kramer Snaps Back at Trolls Bullying Her Daughter

We all know that social media trolls are the worst! Well, Jana Kramer ain't having any of it.

Jana Kramer's 3-year-old daughter Jolie has been seeing a speech therapist every Friday to help her develop her speech properly. That hasn't stopped internet trolls from bullying sweet little Jolie online.

"When you attack my kid and think that I’m not focused on my child, it really, really bothers me," Kramer said

“Listen up: I am always going to protect my daughter,” Kramer, 35, began in her post. “I can handle my bullies but when someone attacks my daughter and says mean stuff about her, I am going to say something.”

“This hasn’t been the first time someone has attacked her on my page or DM’s, so I wanted to set the record straight. Yes, Jolie has a speech delay. She works with a speech therapist every Friday. The fact people attack her, and also me, saying I’m a bad mom, has really messed with me. Bottom line, all kids learn and grow at different paces so if you want to not like me, that’s fine, but please don’t pick on my child. I will NOT stand for it," Jana said.

How could people pick on this sweet angel? And the troll wasn't done yet...

That's when Jana Kramer took her battle to her Instagram stories. The trolls accused Jana of talking about sex too much on her podcast "Whine Down". Then went on to say this,

“She worries too much about sex and fluttering those fake eyelashes on her Instagram Stories,” the hater wrote. “She needs to put her priorities and focus on things in her life that should be of immediate concern. Like the fact that her 3-year-old daughter still talks and behaves like a 1-year-old.”

Instagram

After posting the comment, Jana had a little more to say...

“If you don’t like my fake eyelashes, I don’t care. They’re mine, not yours, so that’s fine, you don’t have to like them. If you don’t want to listen to my podcast? Okay, I’m sorry, you don’t like it … But when you attack my kid and think that I’m not focused on my child, it really, really bothers me,” Kramer said.

“Do not bully my child,” she added. “Do not tell me what you think you know because you don’t know.”

Then Jana Kramer shared a photo of Jolie sticking out her tongue with the caption, “What we say to haters,”!

Instagram

Look at Jolie! Don't these trolls have anything better to do?

Good on you for fighting back Jana Kramer and for protecting your daughter! Perhaps internet trolls should ask themselves this question before they bully others...

If you propose to speak, always ask yourself, is it true, is it necessary, is it kind.” ~ Buddha