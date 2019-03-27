Jana Kramer's Husband Admits to Cheating "Relapse"

Jana Kramer hosts a weekly podcast called "Whine Down With Jana Kramer". In it she often reveals very personal details about her life. In the latest podcast, her husband Mike Caussin had a confession to make.

Mike shared an update about his battle with sex addiction. He sought treatment in 2016 at his wife's insistance. Then on Monday's (March 25) episode Mike admitted that he is currently “in the 12-step program of sex addiction”. He's been in the program for nearly three years, and said he’s “approaching a year sobriety next week.” But Mike also added that he has had a relapse.

Jana then asked Mike to explain the discrepancy, he said he's “had my stumbles along the way.”

“Relapses, yes, but no sex outside the marriage,” Mike shared on Jana's podcast. “I’m not minimizing cheating… but there haven’t been other affairs.”

“Yes it wasn’t physical outside of the marriage but it’s something where the actions were basically,” Kramer adds. “We’re just basically happy that someone didn’t show up.”

"I showed up at the hotel instead. If we really want to know," she says.

The podcast is so juicy and real they are taking it on the road! Sometimes it's good to talk about the tough things in life. This all seems very healthy! Good luck to Jana and Mike and their road to recovery!