Jimmy Mac's Roadhouse, Federal Way, Launches "Feed A Hero" Program

Jimmy Mac’s Roadhouse in Federal Way is launching “Feed A Hero” Program for St. Francis Hospital’s Front Line Heroes!

Please join Jimmy Mac’s Roadhouse in Federal Way in supporting our local medical heroes!

WHEN: May 6th, Jimmy Mac’s will be feeding up to 400 front line workers at St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way. For each $10 contributed, they will provide lunch or dinner for FIVE local heroes!

If you would like to help, please call Jimmy Mac’s Roadhouse in Federal Way to contribute to our Feed A Hero Program. Phone is 253-874-6000. Remember, for every $10 contributed, Jimmy Mac’s will deliver lunch or dinner for FIVE front line heroes on May 6. Our Feed A Hero Lunch includes our famous Pulled Pork Sandwich with Homemade Coleslaw and Baked Beans. For St. Francis’s evening shift, our Feed A Hero Dinner includes a Turkey & Swiss Cheese Sandwich, Salad, Homemade Potato Chips and Cookie. The $10 for every five meals helps us with food costs and to continue to pay our employees during the Covid-19 Crisis.

Thank you for your support and thanks to all Front Line Workers! Jimmy Mac’s takes special precautions in preparing and handling all food orders. Stay safe and we very much appreciate your interest in helping to Feed A Hero!

Jimmy Mac’s Roadhouse is a locally owned, Texas-style family restaurant featuring steaks, crab cakes, delicious handcrafted foods, craft cocktails, ice cold beer and peanuts on the floor. Locations in Federal Way and Renton. Take out is available daily 11am to 7pm Sunday through Thursday, 11am to 8pm Friday and Saturday. Curbside, no contact pickup is available.