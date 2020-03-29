Joe Diffie Passes at 61 From Complications with Coronavirus

March 29, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Rick Diamond / Stringer

Rick Diamond / Stringer/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Country music legend and the artist that will forever be an icon of 90's country, Joe Diffie passed away Sunday (March 29th) from coronavirus complications. He was 61.  A representative for Diffie confirmed his death in a news release.

Joe Diffie confirmed Friday that he tested positive for the virus. 

Joe Diffie's good friend Mark Chesnutt posted a touching tribute. 

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. 

 

Tags: 
Joe Diffie
Coronavirus