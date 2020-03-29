Joe Diffie Passes at 61 From Complications with Coronavirus

Country music legend and the artist that will forever be an icon of 90's country, Joe Diffie passed away Sunday (March 29th) from coronavirus complications. He was 61. A representative for Diffie confirmed his death in a news release.

Joe Diffie confirmed Friday that he tested positive for the virus.

This is unreal. Rest in peace, Joe Diffie. You are forever a legend. #JoeDiffie pic.twitter.com/AR6kqJwQTs — TNNRadio (@TNNRadio) March 29, 2020

Joe Diffie's good friend Mark Chesnutt posted a touching tribute.

I just lost my friend. I love him as a person and one of the GREATEST singers of all time. I’ve known Joe and did a lot of shows with him for thirty years. I will miss him for the rest of my life. I will pay tribute… https://t.co/xIw5YJlKWJ — Mark Chesnutt (@MarkChesnutt) March 29, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.