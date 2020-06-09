Joe Exotic Tells Fans He'll Be Dead in 2 - 3 Months

Joe Exotic's fame outside of jail sounds like it is causing problems for the Tiger King star inside the jail as he fears for his life. 

TMZ  found a three-page letter by the Tiger King's Joe Exotic addressed to his "supporters, fans and loves ones". 

Joe Exotic starts the letter saying the COVID-19 pandemic is over and he's asked President Donald Trump to free him from prison.

"My soul is dead, and I struggle every day to hold on to what little hope I can find."  Meanwhile saying that his husband Dillon Passage is partying on without him in the outside world and also shares that their comminucation has stopped. 

Joe Exotic is serving a 22-year sentence for the murder-for-hire scheme on his nemesis, Carole Baskin.

"I'll be dead in 2-3 months. It's like George Floyd. His message got lost on the riots, my message got abandoned for money and fame," Joe Exotic says. He also claims that he hasn't received treatment or medication for his health conditions since January. 

 

