Jon Pardi Learns How to Dance for "Heartache Medication" Video

August 6, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Jon Pardi hits the dance floor with his girlfriend  Summer Duncan in his new video for "Heartache Medication". It's the title track for his upcoming album due out September 27th. 

Jon Pardi says, "“This is the first time we ever used choreography. We ended up doing practices in my barn at home and Summer and I had such a great time. It was out of my comfort zone, but I love how it came out. I loved being able to dance together, and I think it’s just one of the videos where you just feel good when you watch it.”

We're loving the choreography, and how Jon Pardi channels a little Dwight Yoakum in the beginnig of the video. 

 


 

