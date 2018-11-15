Jon Pardi Walks CMA Red Carpet with Gorgeous GF
He's a country hottie, and she's a blond bombshell. Jon Pardi walked the red carpet at the CMA's with his girlfriend Summer, and she's seriously smokin' hot!
Country ladies hearts are breaking like EVERY. SINGLE. WHERE!!!!
Here they are hanging out a few weeks ago...
They took in a 49'ers game together.
Diggy dang...look at her! She's gorgeous!