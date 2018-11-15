Jon Pardi Walks CMA Red Carpet with Gorgeous GF

November 15, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Entercom

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

He's a country hottie, and she's a blond bombshell. Jon Pardi walked the red carpet at the CMA's with his girlfriend Summer, and she's seriously smokin' hot! 

Country ladies hearts are breaking like EVERY. SINGLE. WHERE!!!! 

Fire--------#cmaawards #redhot#power#edge#highfashion#hlitterandgloves#smallbusiness#fashionstylist#edge#people#build#win#dreambig#womensfashion#mensfashion#style#country#countrymusic#nashville#lukebryan#samhunt#jonpardi#womenofcountry#dreambig

A post shared by Heather P (@heather_glitterandgloves) on

Here they are hanging out a few weeks ago... 

Last west coast show for the year, too much fun! #Parditime

A post shared by Summerfawn Duncan (@summerfawn_duncan) on

They took in a 49'ers game together. 

Sunday football in sunny California ------

A post shared by Summerfawn Duncan (@summerfawn_duncan) on

Diggy dang...look at her! She's gorgeous! 

Bommarito 500 warm up -- -- #roastingbutworthit

A post shared by Summerfawn Duncan (@summerfawn_duncan) on

 

Tags: 
Jon Pardi
CMA
CMA Red carpet
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday November 14th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 13th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party: Fans Get Naked at Kip Moore; CMA Predictions; Thanksgiving Turkey Ice Cream DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday November 12th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday November 9th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday November 8th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes