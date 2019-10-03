Jon Pardi... Off the Market! He's Engaged!

October 3, 2019
Standing in the same spot where the biggest country legends from Jimmie Rogers to Hank Williams and Johnny Cash stood, Jon Pardi popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Summer Duncan. 

Jon decided to pop the question during the second night of his back-to-back shows as part of his headlining Heartache Medication Tour. 

My man! @jonpardipics crushing the @theryman stage and crushing life... so proud of you pal. Killer show with my all time fav encore. Congrats to you and @summerfawn_duncan -- -- (btw, me and @kidrock been waiting at @whiskeyrownashville for over an hour...get off the bus and get over here. Your just showing off now.............)

A post shared by Dierks Bentley (@dierksbentley) on

Before getting down on one knee in front of the sold-out crowd, Jonn Pardi told his fans that the Ryman Auditorium was one of his and Summer's very first date spots. Awwww... so romantic! 

Jon Pardi then sweetly proposed as the surprised and super excited fans cheered him on, and they earned a standing ovation after Summer said "yes," and then Jon and Summer shared a sweet embrace and a kiss.

She said yes!!!! Congratulations @summerfawn_duncan and @jonpardipics --

A post shared by Joyce Nuetzel (@joyce_nuetzel) on

The fans were definitely going nuts!!!! Congrats Jon and Summer! 

Holy crap congratulations @jonpardipics . I've been in Nashville 5 hours and it's out of control already. What an amazing show at the @ryman #ifeellikeimTMZ #jonpardi #pardianimals ------------

A post shared by whatareyoudeweying (@whatareyoudeweying) on

Look how cute they are together! 

This guy ----#heartachemedication

A post shared by Summerfawn Duncan (@summerfawn_duncan) on

 

