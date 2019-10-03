Jon Pardi... Off the Market! He's Engaged!

Standing in the same spot where the biggest country legends from Jimmie Rogers to Hank Williams and Johnny Cash stood, Jon Pardi popped the question to his girlfriend of two years, Summer Duncan.

Jon decided to pop the question during the second night of his back-to-back shows as part of his headlining Heartache Medication Tour.

Before getting down on one knee in front of the sold-out crowd, Jonn Pardi told his fans that the Ryman Auditorium was one of his and Summer's very first date spots. Awwww... so romantic!

Jon Pardi then sweetly proposed as the surprised and super excited fans cheered him on, and they earned a standing ovation after Summer said "yes," and then Jon and Summer shared a sweet embrace and a kiss.

The fans were definitely going nuts!!!! Congrats Jon and Summer!

Look how cute they are together!