Josh Turner's Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Crash

It happened in the early morning hours yesterday (Sept. 18) when Josh Turner's tour bus launched off of a 80 foot cliff near Shandon, California. The bus crashed into the sandy riverbed below ejecting and killing one crew member. Many more were severly injured. Josh Turner was not on the bus at the time.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Josh Turner, his crew, and their families.

Matthew 28:5-6 NIV A post shared by Josh Turner (@joshturnermusic) on Apr 21, 2019 at 6:57am PDT

From local KGET:

CHP has ruled out drugs or alcohol being a cause of the crash. They say the tour bus left Josh Turner’s concert at Vina Robles and for unknown reasons, the driver left the road and drove 20 yards through vegetation until he hit the riverbed.

First responders say the bus launched off an 80 foot cliff, and impacted the sand. As a result of the impact, numerous passengers suffered major injuries.

Two passengers were ejected, one of them died. Emergency crews say the driver was extracted and transported to cottage hospital in Fresno by air.

The tour bus was enroute to Washington State. According to a truck driver witness, the bus was traveling about 60-65 mph, the speed limit in that area is 55.

The bus following says they saw no break lights when the bus left the road. CHP says they will be impounding the vehicle to see if there are any mechanical issues.

CHP is also looking into whether medical issues were a factor. They say the driver’s age is unknown, but likely in his 50’s.

Overall, CHP says there were eight to nine passengers on board including the driver and all injuries were significant.

Crews will remain on scene throughout the day in order to pull the bus out of the embankment.

__

CAL Fire SLO says a tour bus from the Josh Turner concert at Vina Robles Amphitheater Wednesday night crashed off of Highway 46 near Shandon.

Fire officials say the people on the tour bus included members of Josh Turner’s band crew. First responders say Josh Turner, or any of the musicians were not involved in the crash.

Firefighters are on scene with rope systems to help get the patients up the 100 foot embankment.

One person is confirmed dead. Six patients are being taken to local hospitals, one is being flown to a trauma center in Northern California.





