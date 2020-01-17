Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Balerini Roast Station for Saying "Can"t Play Two Females Back to Back"

Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini are simply asking for equal play after a joke on Twitter prompted a Michigan radio station to tweet something that got them into super hot water with fans, female country artists, and Twitter!

It was just a joke from Chris Williams who tweeted, “I turned on the 105.1 country station in L.A. just now, and they were playing the new song by Gabby Barrett, and then, without any pause or interruption at all, they went into a Kelsea Ballerini song. Can’t they get fined for that?”

That's when Michigan country radio station 98 KCQ wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “We cannot play two females back to back. Not even Lady Antebellum or Little Big Town against another female. I applaud their courage.”

That's when Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini got involved.

And yet, they can play 18 dudes who sound exactly the same back to back. Makes total sense. — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) January 16, 2020

To all the ladies that bust their asses to have half the opportunities that men do, I’m really sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of conversation of equal play, there are still some companies that make their stations play by these rules. It’s unfair and it’s incredibly disappointing https://t.co/95CtnVLlHh — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) January 16, 2020

98 KCQ tweeted back, “The conversation continues, Kelsea. I am not alone in this. And neither is the music industry. (Oscars). Women deserve their share of the airwaves.”