Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Balerini Roast Station for Saying "Can"t Play Two Females Back to Back"

January 17, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Jon Kopaloff / Stringer. Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty

Jon Kopaloff / Stringer. Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini are simply asking for equal play after a joke on Twitter prompted a Michigan radio station to tweet something that got them into super hot water with fans, female country artists, and Twitter! 

It was just a joke from Chris Williams who tweeted, “I turned on the 105.1 country station in L.A. just now, and they were playing the new song by Gabby Barrett, and then, without any pause or interruption at all, they went into a Kelsea Ballerini song. Can’t they get fined for that?”

That's when Michigan country radio station 98 KCQ wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “We cannot play two females back to back. Not even Lady Antebellum or Little Big Town against another female. I applaud their courage.”

Twitter

That's when Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini got involved. 

 

 

98 KCQ tweeted back, “The conversation continues, Kelsea. I am not alone in this. And neither is the music industry. (Oscars). Women deserve their share of the airwaves.”

 

Tags: 
Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini
females on country radio
back to back females
Michigan radio station
country radio

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday January 17th, 2020 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
Bethany Live Love Dance_mixdown Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday January 16th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday January 15th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday January 14th, 2020 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday January 13th, 2020 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes