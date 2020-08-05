Kane Brown Called the Police For Help After Getting Lost in the Woods

You can't make this stuff up. Kane Brown got lost on his own property and called the police for help to find his way home.

To be fair it was Kane's first day at his new home that sits on 30 acres of wooded land that has cliffs and it was dusk. Kane Brown shared the story with Jana Kramer on her podcast:

“We got lost for 7 hours. We have 30 acres, it’s all woods, and we made our own trail. And then it started raining, and it started getting dark, and we started running out of gas, and we couldn’t find our trail back.”

“We live by all these cliffs… so everywhere we tried to go and we thought we were getting somewhere, we’d run into a drop off. So we’d run into a drop off, so we ended up having to call the cops, and walking down… Kate thought I was just trying to get out of the unpacking boxes because it was literally the first day we were moving in.”

That sounds so scary! Glad they were able to get help and find their way home, in their own backyard. Here's Kane explaning what happened...