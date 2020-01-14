Kane Brown Has a Hot New Collab with John Legend [Listen]

January 14, 2020
In true Kane Brown fashion, he has taken to social media to tease fans about a hot new collaboration. This time it's with pop icon, John Legend! 

The song is a powerful ballad that he wrote and recorded with Legend.

"SOO I GOT THE OK TO POST A LITTLE MORE FROM @johnlegend I GOT TO WRITE WITH HIM AND WE BOTH LOVE THE SONG SO TAG A FRIEND AND SHOW SOME LOVE," Kane shared on Instagram. 

Kane Brown also shared on Twitter, "I got to work with John Legend and it was awesome! Here's the song we got." Legend then shared a few words himself adding, "Just wrote and recorded this one with new country superstar @kanebrown Wednesday. We love it! Will put out full version asap."

SOO I GOT THE OK TO POST A LITTLE MORE FROM @johnlegend I GOT TO WRITE WITH HIM AND WE BOTH LOVE THE SONG SO TAG A FRIEND AND SHOW SOME LOVE ❤️❤️------------

A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on

We can't wait to hear and download the full version! 

