Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini Have VERY Different Reactions to CMA Snub

There were some noticable snubs at the CMA's this year. For one Kane Brown who had five #1 hits this year was left off the nominations list so was Kelsea Ballerini.

Kane Brown took it all in stride as he typically does with most things. He even tweeted Seattle Wolf saying it was basically "all good".

It’s all good ❤️ Im just great full being on the radio -- — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) September 1, 2020

But Kelsea Ballerini went about it a much different way. She took to Twitter to share her disappointment.

last time this happened, I wrote homecoming queen the next day about the feeling. something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment. nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations. proud to be a part of the country family, always. — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 1, 2020

Fans of course came to her resue assuring her that she is very much loved and appreciated.

head held high -- you’ve put in the work both years. awards look pretty on shelves but they’re not as good or strong as what you’re building — WOMAN Nashville (@women_want_more) September 1, 2020

