Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini Have VERY Different Reactions to CMA Snub

September 2, 2020
DeAnna Lee
Mike Copolla/ Frederik M. Brown/ Getty

There were some noticable snubs at the CMA's this year. For one Kane Brown who had five #1 hits this year was left off the nominations list so was Kelsea Ballerini. 

Kane Brown took it all in stride as he typically does with most things. He even tweeted Seattle Wolf saying it was basically "all good". 

But Kelsea Ballerini went about it a much different way. She took to Twitter to share her disappointment. 

Fans of course came to her resue assuring her that she is very much loved and appreciated. 

See full list of nominees HERE! 

 

