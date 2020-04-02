Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen Will Compete in Virtual Beer Pong Tournament
There's no sports on TV, and everyone is starting Happy Hour earlier and earlier, so why not watch a virtual beer pong tournament?!
Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown are two celebrity players in Post Malone's virtual beer pong tournament. They are calling it The Ballina Cup and will air on Instagram Live. The tournament will feature 16 teams and take place over 8 days with two games per night starting next week.
Other participants include football players, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Johnny Manziel, Trevor Bauer, Tyler Seguin, Mike Stud and more. Each player will donate money to COVID-19 relief funds. Fans can stream the action live on Instagram starting April 5.
Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen are in the first round kicking things off!
Participating in a celebrity beer pong game with @theballinacup my game is Sunday so tune in at 6pm on my Instagram live and let’s hope we win! This is raises money for the corona relief so I’m super happy and also going to donate ❤️--also this is virtual beer pong we won’t be in the same room ----
Kane Brown is teamed up against rapper Mike!
FIRST ROUND MATCHUP: @justmike VS @kanebrown_music #theballinacup
Morgan Wallen against Bar Stool Sports!
FIRST ROUND MATCHUP: @barstoolsports VS @morganwallen #theballinacup
We know what we're doing on April 5th!