Kane Brown, Morgan Wallen Will Compete in Virtual Beer Pong Tournament

There's no sports on TV, and everyone is starting Happy Hour earlier and earlier, so why not watch a virtual beer pong tournament?!

Morgan Wallen and Kane Brown are two celebrity players in Post Malone's virtual beer pong tournament. They are calling it The Ballina Cup and will air on Instagram Live. The tournament will feature 16 teams and take place over 8 days with two games per night starting next week.

Other participants include football players, Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce, Johnny Manziel, Trevor Bauer, Tyler Seguin, Mike Stud and more. Each player will donate money to COVID-19 relief funds. Fans can stream the action live on Instagram starting April 5.

Kane Brown and Morgan Wallen are in the first round kicking things off!

Kane Brown is teamed up against rapper Mike!

Morgan Wallen against Bar Stool Sports!

We know what we're doing on April 5th!