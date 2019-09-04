Kane Brown Quits Social Media; "It's Taking Over My Life"!

What is going on with Kane Brown's Twitter account? Kane is one of the most active artists on social media.



So fans were freaking out when Kane Brown posted to Instagram Stories early Friday morning (Aug. 30) that his management team will be taking control of his Facebook and Twitter accounts "from now on so I can focus on music and my family and stay off my phone." Kane went on to admit "taking over my life."

Kane's followers knew something was wrong on Thursday (Aug. 29) when Kane deleted his Twitter account. Fans received a notice that the account "doesn't exist". Then Friday afternoon, the handle was back up and running again, looking just as it had before.





But don't be super bummed about Kane Brown stepping down from social media. On in Instagram stories he also said that he will still be running his Instagram account. "Instagram will be the only thing u can get ahold of me on at least until the next album".

We totally respect this, because Kane says it will now give him time to focus not only on music but on the arrival of his daughter Kingsley. Kane and his wife Katelyn will celebrate their one-year anniversary in October.





