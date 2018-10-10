Kane Brown Wins Big at AMA's & Has Surprise for Fans TODAY!
And the winner is... KANE BROWN! ... KANE BROWN! ... KANE BROWN!
Kane Brown won all three of the American Music Awards he was nominated for last night including the AMA for Favorite Male Artist!
.@kanebrown wins his first #AMAs for Favorite Male Artist - Country! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/qyhPEwVyhX— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018
Kane also took home AMA's for Favorite Country Song and Album! His record lable is very proud of him as you can imagine!
Congratulations @kanebrown on winning 3 @amas tonight! #KBExperiment ---- #amas pic.twitter.com/BoujqOnnRl— Sony Music Nashville (@SonyNashville) October 10, 2018
Kane Brown looked smoking hot on the AMA red carpet too!
It's @kanebrown's first #AMAs and he's nominated tonight! We're happy to have you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EfFF351LQ7— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 9, 2018
That smile though...
.@kanebrown is all smiles backstage at the #AMAs -- pic.twitter.com/2Uo4J2YIwJ— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018
Kane's first AMA win, and his thank yous are so heartfelt! We'd feel like passing out too Kane!
Marking his first #AMAs win, @kanebrown takes home Favorite Male Artist - Country! pic.twitter.com/UShlO42dfq— American Music Awards (@AMAs) October 10, 2018
AND with all that Kane Brown has a surprise for us today! AND. WE. CAN'T. WAIT!!! What is it Kane?!! Tell us pretty please?!!! :) Also congrats! We're so proud of our #Throwdown18 artist!
Have something special to share with you tomorrow…. #KBExperiment @AppleMusic https://t.co/f8IWc8eayt pic.twitter.com/iNijEj1eE6— Kane Brown (@kanebrown) October 9, 2018