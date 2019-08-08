Kane Brown's Selling His Jacked Up Ford F-250 Dream Truck!

We're not sure if we even know how to get into Kane Brown's jacked up 2018 Ford F-250 King Rach. But dang, that thing is suuuuuweeeeet lookin'! If you have $120,000, you can drive around in KB's truck like a boss!

Kane Brown posted on the Gram that he's selling his big-ass truck and asked for "serious inquiries only" and "no meet and greet passes". HA!

Kane posted, "FOR SALE! Serious inquires only!!!!!!!!!!! No I will not get you a meet and greet!!! $120,000 is the price!!!!2018 Ford F-250 king ranch loaded. Has 12800 miles and is ready to go! 19.5 inch ultimate air ride lift, 42x15.50r28 fury mts, 28x16 American force wheels, fully tuned and deleted by with Ppei tunes and ez Lynk, 5 inch turbo back Mbrp exhaust, body guard front and rear bumbes, custom boost bars custom grill, rk sport hood, custom powder coat on suspension. I know im missing a lot of parts but there’s to much to list. CONTACT ME FOR INQUIRES I WILL MEET YOU SHOW THE TRUCK FOR A SERIOUS BUYER! All regular maintenance on the truck has been done. Asking 120k. Again contact me for all Info!"

Well we may not have $120,000 for KB's jacked up truck, but we do know that feeling when you find out you get to meet him!