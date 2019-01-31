Keepin' It Super Bowl "Skinny": Recipe Ideas with DeAnna Lee

Super Bowl Sunday is coming up, and it's typically a day of indulgence. But why does it have to be garbage fest? You can still get a ton of flavor and satisfaction by turning things like "Super Bowl Sliders" on it's head by using leaner meat and healthier ingredients. I like to play around with the food profile for burgers. So I developed the Japaleno Pesto Stuffed Turkey Burger.

If you dig a little spice in your life, then you will love this pesto! My husband and I love spicy food. So a little jalapeno doesn't scare us. You can control the heat level on the pesto if you remove all of the seeds and the ribs inside of the jalapeno. It would end up being like a mild salsa you get at your favorite local Mexican restaurant.

However if you are like us and you LIKE IT HOT, then leave those seeds and ribs intact and go for it!

Here's how I make it!

Jalapeno Stuffed Turkey Burger



1 lb. ground turkey

2 jalapenos

1 cup fresh cilantro

2 garlic cloves

1 lemon

1/2 cup parmesan cheese

1/4 cup pine nuts

1/4 cup olive oil

sliced red onion

sliced avocado

1/4 cup of queso fresco crumbled

hamburger buns

salt and pepper

1. In a food processor grind the jalapeno, cilantro, garlic, juice of one lemon (make sure to zest the lemon and reserve), parmesan, pine nuts, and olive oil.

2. In a large bowl mix season the ground turkey with salt, pepper, and the zest of the lemon you used for the pesto. Divide meat into four sections. Form two patties that have an indention for the stuffing. Place a tablespoon or so of the jalapeno pesto inside each of the patties and then top with some of the queso fresco. Then with the other two sections of meat make a lid for each of the burgers forming the meat around the stuffing until you can not see it. Place burgers in fridge for 10 -2 0 minutes to firm.

3. Add a few tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat in a non-stick skillet. Brown burgers on each side five minutes.

4. Serve the burger with sliced red onion, avocado, queso fresco, and use the jalapeno pesto as a sauce for your favorite bun!

OR...how about a guilt free salad piled high with all kinds of flavor and yums?!!! You could even add a few chips on the top for crunch!

Skinny Taco Salad

1 lb. ground turkey

1/2 cup beef or chicken stock

1 tbsp. chili powder (more if you like it spicy)

1 tbsp. cumin

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 can corn

1 can black beans

Citrus Slaw

1/2 head of shredded cabbage

1 lime

1 lemon

pinch of salt and pepper

Pico de Gallo

1 container grape tomatoes

1/2 red onion

1 jalapeno

1/2 cup fresh cilantro or parsley

1 lime

pinch of salt and pepper

Skinny Mexican Cream (like sour cream but healthy)

1 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 lime

1/2 tsp. Mexican oregano (or regular)

1. Chop the tomatoes in half and add to a large bowl. Chop the onion, jalapeno, and cilantro and add to the bowl. Squeeze fresh lime juice and season with salt and pepper to your taste. Set aside to let the flavors all come together.

2. In a large skillet add a little olive oil and brown the turkey. Add the seasonings and chicken stock and stir to combine. Let this simmer until most of the liquid has evaporated.

3. In a small bowl combine all the ingredients for the Skinny Mexican Cream and mix well.

4. Drain and rinse both the beans and corn.

5. Shred the cabbage then add juice of the lime and lemon. Season with salt and pepper.

6. Build your salad starting with the cabbage, then the turkey, beans and corn, pico de gallo, and finally top with some cream.

Enjoy a guilt free, Skinny Taco Salad!