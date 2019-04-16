Keith Urban Remixes the Remix of "Old Town Road"

April 16, 2019
This song ain't going away any time soon!  "Old Town Road" stays at number one for second week in a row  on  iTunes. Now it's broken a streaming record!  

"The original version of “Old Town Road” and the new remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus topped the Streaming Songs chart with 143 million U.S. streams. It broke the record set by Drake’s “In My Feelings,” which landed 116.2 million streams on the week of July 28, 2018."

Now Keith Urban's got a remix of the remix, and he's added his banjo! Oh AND it's GREAT! We loooooove this version! 

