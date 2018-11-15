Keith Urban's Kitchen Confessions After CMA Awards

It's almost twenty years in the making for Keith Urban to snag the highest honor at the CMA Awards. Last night through tears, Keith Urban accepted the award for Entertainer of the Year! We're so proud of you, and everything you represent in country music.

.@KeithUrban's #CMAawards Entertainer of the Year acceptance speech got us like ------ pic.twitter.com/yn6k9N5DB7 — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 15, 2018

And we just can't get enough of Keith and his wife Nicole together. These two are precious. Listen to her laughter as Keith tthanks his fans from their kitchen.

You've worked so hard Keith Urban and deserve this honor! Congratulations from your Seattle Wolf family!