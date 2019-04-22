Kelly Clarkson Snaps Back at "Carrie Underwood Feud" Rumors

April 22, 2019
A magazine published an cover story about how Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood have an "ongoing feud". That's when Kelly snapped back on Twitter to settle the score.  

Kelly Clarkson's response to the cover story was filled with her signature sass and lots of hilarity!

 "Someone just sent me this & I’m like why does she get the good pic & I have the worst expression I’ve ever made w/zero muscles being used in my face ha!" she captioned the snapshot. "I officially have a feud w/whoever used this pic! At least give me a good pic if y’all are gonna be lying is all I’m sayin."

Keep em' straight Kelly! We love your sass talkin'! 

