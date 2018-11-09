Kelsea Ballerni Tells Off Fat Shaming Fan on Instagram

Good for you Kelsea Ballerini! Social media can be a dumpster for trolls, and it's not easy to know how to respond to the ugliness. We applaud your bravery and for standing up for yourself!

Kelsea Ballerini posted a photo on Instagram of her eating and drinking a lot of carbs after working out super hard for not only her new video for "Miss Me More" but also the taping of the Victoria Secret Fashion Show and a fat shaming fan told her to "lose some weight".

anddddd carbs. A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Nov 8, 2018 at 8:44pm PST

That's when Kelsea fired back.

not today Satan ----‍♀️ A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on Nov 9, 2018 at 9:00am PST

You are beautiful inside and out Kelsea! Way to work your butt off for all the good things in your life!

