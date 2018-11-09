Kelsea Ballerni Tells Off Fat Shaming Fan on Instagram

November 9, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Good for you Kelsea Ballerini! Social media can be a dumpster for trolls, and it's not easy to know how to respond to the ugliness. We applaud your bravery and for standing up for yourself! 

Kelsea Ballerini posted a photo on Instagram of her eating and drinking a lot of carbs after working out super hard for not only her new video for "Miss Me More" but also the taping of the Victoria Secret Fashion Show and a fat shaming fan told her to "lose some weight". 

anddddd carbs.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

That's when Kelsea fired back. 

not today Satan ----‍♀️

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

You are beautiful inside and out Kelsea! Way to work your butt off for all the good things in your life! 

#VSfashionshow GLOW -- // @gettyentertainment @kevinmazur

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

We can't wait to see you in December for our Hometown Holiday show! 

 

Tags: 
Kelsea Ballerini
Fan
Instagram

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Friday November 9th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday November 8th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday November 7th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 6th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party: So That's How Male Country Stars Get Into Tight Fittin' Jeans DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
Lunch Party Discovers How Country Stars Get Into Them Skin Tight Jeans DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
View More Episodes