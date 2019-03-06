Kelsea Ballerini Gets Surprise Invitation to Join Grand Ol' Opry

March 6, 2019
What a moment! Kelsea Ballerini was performing "Girl Crush" on stage at the Grand Ol' Opry with Little Big Town. When it was Karen Fairchild's turn to sing, she sang Kelsea's name with an invitation to become a member of the most prestigious club in country music; the Grand Ol' Opry! 

Kelsea Ballerini was completely surprised! You can tell she definitely did not see this coming... 

Such a sweet moment! We could watch it over and over. 

"HOLY WOW @littlebigtown just asked me to sing 'Girl Crush' with them at the Grand Ol Opry DO. NOT. MESS. THIS. UP," Kelsey wrote.

From the Today Show: 

Little Big Town didn't make this decision all on their own; Opry management is behind the decision to expand the classic venue's approximately 200-strong membership. Nor do invites go to the biggest stars, as explained on the Opry website: "Opry management looks for a musical and a generational balance," it says, noting that the decision is "based on a combination of career accomplishment and commitment. But really, it comes down to just one word: relationships."

Congratulations Kelsea!!! 

