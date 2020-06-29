Kelsea Ballerini Slams Chase Rice; "Selfish" For Playing Packed Concert During Pandemic

Chase Rice is catching heat for putting on a concert for 3,000 fans at a venue in Tennessee over the weekend. Kelsea Ballerini is leading the way with a furious tweet calling his behavior "selfish".

On Saturday Chase Rice posted a video on his Instagram Story that he took of himself from the stage at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary in Petros, Tennessee with the caption, "We back --". It showed a packed crowd of cheering fans in close proximity to each other without masks.

Kelsea Ballerini quickly took to Twitter to call him out.

"Imagine being selfish enough to put thousands of people’s health at risk, not to mention the potential ripple effect, and play a NORMAL country concert right now," tweeted Ballerini, 26. "@ChaseRiceMusic, We all want (and need) to tour. We just care about our fans and their families enough to wait. ----‍♀️"

Twitter jumped right on the Kelsea dis, and started calling out Chase Rice too.

Chris Janson also posted on his socials showing footage of a concert he played to a sea of fans Saturday night. It's hard to tell from the video if any of the fans were wearing masks at the Hwy 30 Fest in Filer, Idaho. Late in the day Sunday, he deleted his video footage from Instagram, along with a tweet that showed the festival crowd.

Oh look, Chris Janson also doesn’t care about the health of his fans! I used to work for his management company but they laid me off in April so now I can come right out and say that this is reprehensible, yay! pic.twitter.com/5LFeTpeYRk — whitney pastorek (@whittlz) June 28, 2020

Chase Rice has made his resistance to quarantining known a while back. On March 13, he tweeted, “I’m not throwing blame to any promoters or decision makers on this, they gotta protect themselves and the well being of people, so I get all sides of this deal. I personally choose not to live scared, especially of something that I can’t really control.” A few days later, he released a song he’d written about the coronavirus crisis: “Dear corona, you don’t know the heart of a country fan / You don’t know that we don’t give a damn / So you can reschedule Stagecoach / But you gotta understand / That you don’t know the heart of a country fan.”

Then Cam joined the conversation:

Meanwhile, country artist Cam added her own comments about the situation. "Everyone knows that Chase & Chris [Janson, who also held a non-socially distanced show over the weekend> as individuals are ....low hanging fruit. What if we aim higher? --

Basic Karen game: hurts Black people Next-level Karen game: agitate power structures to save each other."

A rep for Rice had no comment.

From People Magazine we find out that the venue did issue a statement:

"All local requirements were abided by" for the event, and "numerous precautions were taken." Guests were administered temperature checks upon entering and were given free hand sanitizer. Staff members were instructed to wear masks and gloves, according to the venue.