Kelsea Ballerini Taking Break from Social Media After Coronavirus Joke Goes Wrong

March 6, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Rich Fury / Staff/ Getty

Rich Fury / Staff/ Getty

Kelsea Ballerini is taking a break from social media after Twitter was outraged over her coronavirus video she posted on social media. 

We've all been told what to do to protect ourselves from the virus. Kelsea Ballerini is right to be concerned. She is about to do an album release on March 13th and will travel all over the country to promote the album. So is this insensitive? Or is Twitter way too sensitive? 

You can read the comments and see that Twitter pretty much lost it over this video.

Here were some of the responses on Twitter:

– Kelsea, people are literally dying, this is not a twitter moment

– people are dying and you’re making it a joke

– the way this isn’t funny at all like whatsoever

So Kelsea decided to take a break from social media as a result. 

Be safe and stay healthy! 

 

