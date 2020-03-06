Kelsea Ballerini Taking Break from Social Media After Coronavirus Joke Goes Wrong

Kelsea Ballerini is taking a break from social media after Twitter was outraged over her coronavirus video she posted on social media.

We've all been told what to do to protect ourselves from the virus. Kelsea Ballerini is right to be concerned. She is about to do an album release on March 13th and will travel all over the country to promote the album. So is this insensitive? Or is Twitter way too sensitive?

You can read the comments and see that Twitter pretty much lost it over this video.

Here were some of the responses on Twitter:

– Kelsea, people are literally dying, this is not a twitter moment

– people are dying and you’re making it a joke

– the way this isn’t funny at all like whatsoever

So Kelsea decided to take a break from social media as a result.

Dear everyone taking offense to everything I post, I never have ill intent. I try to be witty, light hearted, and relatable on here. Y’all have dragged me this last week and I need a break from being cancelled. Album out 3/20. -- — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 3, 2020

Be safe and stay healthy!