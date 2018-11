This is how you'll see Kelsea Ballerini at Hometown Holiday... unplugged, intimate, and real!

We're loving this version of her latest single, "Miss Me More"!

thank you for showing this song so much love. #missmemore pic.twitter.com/Rh6Lazxli3 — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 29, 2018

