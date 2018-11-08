Here's How Kelsea Ballerini Preps for Victoria Secret Fashion Show

It's only one of the most watched tv events of the year; the Victoria Secret Fashion Show! They are going country this year with one of our Hometown Holiday artists Kelsea Ballerini. The show is taping today, but it will air December 2nd.

So how does one prepare to be on TV with the most beautiful women in the world? If you're Kelsea Ballerini, it's "crunch time"!

TOMORROW // can’t wait for you guys to see ittt!! #MissMeMore pic.twitter.com/WRjjbfqdUm — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 7, 2018

Whooo, lookin' good there sis'! You're gonna knock em' dead!

crunch time before I PERFORM on the @VictoriasSecret fashion show with my guys @TheChainsmokers tomorrow (airs Dec 2)-------------------------- pic.twitter.com/NzmVQT7dRa — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 7, 2018

