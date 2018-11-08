Here's How Kelsea Ballerini Preps for Victoria Secret Fashion Show

November 8, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

© Ron Elkman

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

It's only one of the most watched tv events of the year; the Victoria Secret Fashion Show! They are going country this year with one of our Hometown Holiday artists Kelsea Ballerini. The show is taping today, but it will air December 2nd. 

So how does one prepare to be on TV with the most beautiful women in the world? If you're Kelsea Ballerini, it's "crunch time"! 

Whooo, lookin' good there sis'!  You're gonna knock em' dead! 

See you at Hometown Holiday! 

 

 

Tags: 
Kelsea Ballerni
Victoria Secret Fashion Show
Prep
Work Out
Deanna Lee
deanna lee dance

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday November 8th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday November 7th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday November 6th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
Lunch Party: So That's How Male Country Stars Get Into Tight Fittin' Jeans DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
Lunch Party Discovers How Country Stars Get Into Them Skin Tight Jeans DeeLee and Wingo's Lunch Party
The Morning Wolfpack - Monday November 5th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes