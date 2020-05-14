Kenny Chesney Chillaxification Tour POSTPONED

Kenny has made the incredibly difficult decision to do the one thing he hoped he would not need to do: postpone the 2020 Chillaxification Tour. After exhaustive conversations with everyone involved, getting the best possible input available on how and when, Kenny is moving his tour into 2021.

Original tickets are automatically valid for a rescheduled show date. If you have tickets to a postponed show, refund options will be available at the time a rescheduled show date is announced.