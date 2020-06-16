King County Could Be In Phase 2 By Friday; Here's What Would Change

King County applied for Phase 2 yesterday, and we could be into that second phase as soon as Friday.

“After two weeks in what has been called Phase 1.5, our case counts, health care system capacity and other metrics are holding steady, and we are ready to move to Phase 2,” Executive Dow Constantine shared in a news release.

Well that's great news! So what does Phase 2 mean for residents of King County?

Restaurants will be allowed to serve at 50% capacity

Retail will be allowed to operate at 30% capacity

Individuals may also gather with five or fewer people from outside their household per week

Gyms will be allowed to reopen as well, provided they meet a series of safety guidelines

Only three counties in Washington are still in an unmodified Phase 1: Benton, Franklin, and Yakima. The rest are either in Phase 2, Phase 3, or a modified Phase 1. No counties are currently in Phase 4.

Here's a breakdown of each phase:

Phase 1:

There are four phases to Inslee’s Safe Start process. May 5 marked the start of Phase 1, permitting the following industries to begin reopening: construction activity, outdoor activities, park access, drive-in spiritual service, landscaping, car washes, vehicle sales, pet walking, and retail sales with curbside pickup. Outdoor activities include: golf and day use at state parks and public lands for fishing, hunting and other recreational purposes.

On May 14, the governor reopened: outdoor, staffed tennis; guided tours and instruction for ATV, paddle sports, fishing and horseback; go-cart tracks, ORV/motocross and participant-only motorsports; and other substantially similar outdoor activities.

Phase 2:

Permitted in Phase 2: outdoor recreation, manufacturing, construction, domestic services, retail, real estate, professional services, nail salons, barbers, pet grooming, and restaurants (all with strict safety measures).

The state Department of Health says each phase will last for a minimum of 3 weeks.

Phase 3

Gatherings of 50 or fewer people, including sports (without audience participation), non-essential travel, restaurants and taverns at <75% capacity with table size no larger than 10. Bar ares in restaurants and taverns at less than 25%.

Gyms and movie theaters at 50% capacity, and retail, libraries, museums, and government buildings could open. Pools and recreation centers could open at 50% capacity.

Phase 4

Essentially back to a new normal, allowing gatherings of 50 or more, etc. Nightclubs, concert venues, and large sporting events can reopen. All phases must still follow physical distancing guidelines.