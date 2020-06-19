King County Given Green Light to Move Into Phase 2
As of Friday, June 19th King County has been approved to move into Phase 2.
Here's what the new phase will look like for residents.
- Gyms will be allowed to reopen provided they meet a series of safety guidelines.
- Service establishments also have a handful of guidelines they must adhere to
- Libraries, community centers, playgrounds to remain closed through the end of June
- Permitted events still banned (FARMER'S MARKETS EXCEMPT)
- Rent relief and flexible payments plans extended
Full list of what’s permitted to reopen in Phase 2 below.