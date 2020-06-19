King County Given Green Light to Move Into Phase 2

June 19, 2020
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Getty

Getty

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

As of Friday, June 19th King County has been approved to move into Phase 2.

Here's what the new phase will look like for residents. 

 

  • Gyms will be allowed to reopen provided they meet a series of safety guidelines.
  • Service establishments also have a handful of guidelines they must adhere to
  • Libraries, community centers, playgrounds to remain closed through the end of June
  • Permitted events still banned (FARMER'S MARKETS EXCEMPT)
  • Rent relief and flexible payments plans extended 

Full list of what’s permitted to reopen in Phase 2 below.

Getty
Getty
Tags: 
King County
Phase 2
Seattle
COVID-19