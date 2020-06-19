King County Given Green Light to Move Into Phase 2

As of Friday, June 19th King County has been approved to move into Phase 2.

Here's what the new phase will look like for residents.

Gyms will be allowed to reopen provided they meet a series of safety guidelines.

Service establishments also have a handful of guidelines they must adhere to

Libraries, community centers, playgrounds to remain closed through the end of June

Permitted events still banned (FARMER'S MARKETS EXCEMPT)

Rent relief and flexible payments plans extended

Full list of what’s permitted to reopen in Phase 2 below.