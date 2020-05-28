Kitsap & Thurston County Move into Phase 2

May 28, 2020
Washington state Secretary of Health John Wiesman has approved Kitsap County’s request to move to Phase 2 under the state’s Safe Start plan and the county is now in Phase 2. 

Skyline Drive In gonna be busy!!! 

Meanwhile Thurston County is now officially in Phase 2. Businesses and activities that are permitted in Phase 2, with social distancing measures and health standards in place, include:

  • Gathering with up to five people outside your household per week;
  • Outdoor recreation, such as camping, with up to five people from outside your household;
  • In-home/domestic services, such as nannies and housecleaning;
  • In-store retail purchases, with restrictions;
  • Hair and nail salons/barbers;
  • Pet grooming;
  • Real estate;
  • Restaurants and taverns, at less than 50% capacity, with tables seating no more than five people and no bar-area seating;
  • Additional construction phases;
  • Remaining manufacturing; and
  • Professional services/office-based businesses, though telework is still “strongly encouraged.”
