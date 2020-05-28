Kitsap & Thurston County Move into Phase 2

Washington state Secretary of Health John Wiesman has approved Kitsap County’s request to move to Phase 2 under the state’s Safe Start plan and the county is now in Phase 2.

We received notification this morning that state Secretary of Health John Wiesman has approved Kitsap County’s request to move to Phase 2 under the state’s Safe Start plan. Full announcement to come.



Find guidance:https://t.co/kH1CnSYlQHhttps://t.co/ZeIb70h8MJ pic.twitter.com/imwicpU9lP — Kitsap Public Health (@KitsapHealth) May 28, 2020

Skyline Drive In gonna be busy!!!

At the Skyline Drive-In Theater now open after county restrictions moved to phase 2. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/7SEb4Uivbl — Marcus Mathisen (@MarcusQ13Fox) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile Thurston County is now officially in Phase 2. Businesses and activities that are permitted in Phase 2, with social distancing measures and health standards in place, include: