Lady Antebellum Changing Name; Dropping "Slavery-Tied" Antebellum

Lady Antebellum is no more. After 14 years together, the band has officially changed their name to Lady A.

Lady A shared the reasons why on their Instagram.

"When we set out together almost 14 years ago, we named our band after the southern 'antebellum'-style home where we took our first photos. As musicians, it reminded us of all the music born in the south that influenced us … Southern rock, blues, R&B, gospel and, of course, country. But we are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery," they shared with fans.





"Antebellum" is a word derived from the Latin phrase "ante bellum," which literally means "before the war." The term dates back to the 1840s, Merriam-Webster explains, and became associated with the pre-Civil War era after the fact.

"As a band, we have strived for our music to be a refuge … inclusive of all. We’ve watched and listened more than ever these last few weeks, and our hearts have been stirred with conviction, our eyes opened wide to the injustices, inequality and biases Black women and men have always faced and continue to face everyday. Now, blindspots we didn’t even know existed have been revealed," Lady A continue. "We are deeply sorry for the hurt this has caused and for anyone who has felt unsafe, unseen or unvalued. Causing pain was never our hearts’ intention, but it doesn’t change the fact that indeed, it did just that. So today, we speak up and make a change. We hope you will dig in and join us.⁣⁣⁣" - Lady A





