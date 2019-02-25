Lady Ga Ga and Bradley Cooper's Super Close Oscar Performance Leaves Us Speechless

The mic drop moment at the Oscar's last night wasn't Kacey Musgraves in her cotton candy colored high collared gown. Although, we thought she looked like a pink princess and loved every Oscar moment Kacey gave us.

Our favorite Oscar moment happened when Lady Ga Ga and her co-star from "A Star is Born" Bradley Cooper took the stage from out of the audience to perform "Shallow". The closeness. The looks. All the feels!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform “Shallow” from 'A Star Is Born' at the #Oscars.pic.twitter.com/ouS2xCxDN0 — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) February 25, 2019

Lady Ga Ga won the Oscar for "Best Original Song".

Lady Ga Ga's speech was inspiring.

The necklace she wore was worn by Aubrey Hepburn!!

There could be 100 #Oscars speeches, but all you need is 1 from @ladygaga to tell you to 'fight for your dreams' pic.twitter.com/Ix5vBmTq41 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 25, 2019

Congrats to her and all the winners!