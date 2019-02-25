Lady Ga Ga and Bradley Cooper's Super Close Oscar Performance Leaves Us Speechless

February 25, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

The mic drop moment at the Oscar's last night wasn't Kacey Musgraves in her cotton candy colored high collared gown. Although, we thought she looked like a pink princess and loved every Oscar moment Kacey gave us. 

Our favorite Oscar moment happened when Lady Ga Ga and her co-star from "A Star is Born" Bradley Cooper took the stage from out of the audience to perform "Shallow". The closeness. The looks. All the feels! 

Lady Ga Ga won the Oscar for "Best Original Song".

Lady Ga Ga's speech was inspiring. 

The necklace she wore was worn by Aubrey Hepburn!! 

Congrats to her and all the winners! 

Tags: 
OSCARS
Lady Ga Ga
Bradley Cooper
Shallow
Best Original Song
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday February 25th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday February 22nd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday February 21st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday February 20th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday February 19th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday February 14th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes