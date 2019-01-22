Lauren Alaina Calls Off Her Engagement

Monday night Lauren Alaina shared with her fans on social media that she's called off her engagement to Alex Hopkins.

Lauren has asked for "grace, compassion, and respect in this time" and that she doesn't "regret a single second with Alex." "Over the last several years, you have been so supportive of us through all of our ups and downs, including personal struggles with health and family, and we couldn't be more grateful," Lauren and Alex shared in a joint statement.

"You share your lives with us, and we always want to be open with you in return. We want to let you know that we have decided to call off our engagement." They add that "while [they> still have love for each other, [they've> grown into very different people over the last six years."

Lauren and Alex had been together for six years. Here they are on the CMA red carpet together taking "accidental engagement photos".

They announced their engagment back in July of 2018.

Lauren Alaina has a catchy new single out, "Ladies in the 90's" and continues to be a country star on the rise. We love you Lauren and know that your next chapter will be bright!