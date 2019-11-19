Lauren Alaina Is in the Finals on DWTS!

StickerYou.com

Lauren Alaina has danced her way into the final on Dancing with the Stars!

Tonight four couples will move on to next week’s Finale. Watch and vote to keep them safe at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/UOIA61uSzE — Dancing with the Stars (@DancingABC) November 18, 2019

That's no suprise to us right? Just a few days before starting training for DWTS, Lauren Alaina was dancing the "Git Up Challenge" at Throwdown with Blanco Brown and the Boot Boogie Babes!

Lauren Alaina has millions of country music fans, and she's also has the support of the country music community! Look at Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Jon Pardi, and Tim McGraw asking their fans to vote for her!

Don’t forget to vote for my girl, @Lauren_Alaina on @DancingABC tonight! She’s been working her booty off and is CRUSHING it!! To vote, text Lauren to 21523 ten times, and click this link to vote ten more times! https://t.co/YTXOzR55cW pic.twitter.com/ps0ZofqGHG — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) November 19, 2019

We've been watching you over the past few weeks on #DWTS @Lauren_Alaina...go get that mirrorball trophy! Vote Lauren to 21523 ten times + vote ten more times online. https://t.co/MNn3sn85zE pic.twitter.com/H4lshh6KQy — Lady Antebellum (@ladyantebellum) November 19, 2019

Let's get my girl here to the #DWTS finals!! You got this, @Lauren_Alaina! Text Lauren to 21523 ten times, then go vote for her online ten more times: https://t.co/ErpMwbOlWM pic.twitter.com/lVaLdIme2t — Jon Pardi (@JonPardi) November 19, 2019

But it was Lauren Alaina that put in the work to get where she is on the show! She's injured her ribs and kept dancing. She's also lost 25 lbs. Check out her powerful performance of the Paso Doble!

Video of Lauren Alaina’s Paso Doble - Dancing with the Stars

Let's keep voting for our Country Dancing Queen! Go Lauren!

