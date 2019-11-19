Lauren Alaina Is in the Finals on DWTS!

November 19, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee

Throwdown

Categories: 
Wolf Blog

StickerYou.com

 

Lauren Alaina has danced her way into the final on Dancing with the Stars!

That's no suprise to us right? Just a few days before starting training for DWTS, Lauren Alaina was dancing the "Git Up Challenge" at Throwdown with Blanco Brown and the Boot Boogie Babes! 

Lauren Alaina has millions of country music fans, and she's also has the support of the country music community!  Look at Carrie Underwood, Lady Antebellum, Jon Pardi, and Tim McGraw asking their fans to vote for her! 

But it was Lauren Alaina that put in the work to get where she is on the show! She's injured her ribs and kept  dancing. She's also lost 25 lbs. Check out her powerful performance of the Paso Doble! 

 

 

Let's keep voting for our  Country Dancing Queen! Go Lauren! 

 

StickerYou.com creates easy-to-use editor to create custom products for your home or business. Order in any size, any die-cut shape, and any quantity!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Lauren Alaina
dwts
Dancing with the Stars
Finals

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday November 26th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday November 25th, 2019 Share Your Salary
Live. Love. Dance!
1 Seahawk Dancers Live Love Dance_mixdown Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday November 22nd, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday November 21st, 2019 Share Your Salary
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday November 20th, 2019 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes