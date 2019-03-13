Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Broken Engagement

Lauren Alaina is breaking her silence about her broken engagement to her longtime boyfriend/ fiance Alex Hopkins.

Lauren Alaina began to open up on a new podcast interview. She reminded the hosts that she had dated Alex for six years before they got engaged in July of 2018.

But then Lauren Alaina went on to talk about their differences that became more apparent within just months of the engagement.

“We started dating at 17, and we’re now 24 years old,” she states. “We’re very different people, and we have different goals, and we want to go different places in life. When we got engaged, it got really real. Not that it wasn’t real before, but it was just like, ‘Oh.’ When you start planning your entire future and you’re not agreeing on things, it’s very hard. But he was all I knew, and I was all he knew.”

At the same time that the couple were having doubts, Lauren Alaina was dealing with a family medical crisis as her stepfather, Sam Ramker, was battling stage 4 melanoma. He and her mother moved from their home in Wisconsin into Alaina's home in Nashville so Ramker could undergo treatment at Vanderbilt Medical Center, and after his death on Oct. 21, Alaina says all of her problems came to a head.

She sought treatment via a residential therapy program just outside of Music City, where she underwent a week of intensive sessions that she found life-changing. Though she entered the program to deal with her current problems, Alaina says she ended up dealing with childhood traumas as well, including her grandfather's suicide.

Lauren had a new found clarity and decided to end her engagement.

“While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives. We both love and respect each other and hope you will all do the same. This has not been an easy decision, but we both feel it is the right decision.”

“I’ll love him until the day that I die,” she says in the new interview. “I will never look back on our time together and think that it was a waste, ever ... He was such an important person in my life, but that just doesn’t make him the person that I’m supposed to be with forever.”

