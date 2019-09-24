Lauren Alaina Is Sexy And Serious on DWTS!

September 24, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

If you missed Lauren Alaina on Dancing with the Stars, she was all the things and we love her! 

Lauren Alaina refers to herself as a "dorky tomboy", but she left all the behind for "sexy siren" last night as she danced a Paso Doble with her partner Gleb. "I love seeing you come out of your shell like this!" Carrie Ann Inaba DWTS judge told Lauren after her performance. She was definitely all confidence last night! Watch for yourself! 

 


Lauren Alaina and her partner Gleb were safe and will move onto week 3! We can't wait to see what Lauren brings the ballroom next! Go #TeamTonkyHonk! 
 

 

Tags: 
Lauren Alaina
dwts
Paso Doble
Gleb
Team TonkyHonk
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio

Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday September 6th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday September 5th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Wednesday September 4th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday September 3rd, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday August 30th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Thursday August 29th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes