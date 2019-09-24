Lauren Alaina Is Sexy And Serious on DWTS!

If you missed Lauren Alaina on Dancing with the Stars, she was all the things and we love her!

Lauren Alaina refers to herself as a "dorky tomboy", but she left all the behind for "sexy siren" last night as she danced a Paso Doble with her partner Gleb. "I love seeing you come out of your shell like this!" Carrie Ann Inaba DWTS judge told Lauren after her performance. She was definitely all confidence last night! Watch for yourself!

Video of Lauren Alaina&#039;s Paso Doble - Dancing with the Stars



Lauren Alaina and her partner Gleb were safe and will move onto week 3! We can't wait to see what Lauren brings the ballroom next! Go #TeamTonkyHonk!

