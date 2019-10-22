Lauren Alaina Wows America on DWTS

October 22, 2019
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Lauren Alaina stunned America with a moving contemperary routine on Dancing with the Stars dedicating the dance to her late step-father. Sam lost his battle with cancer a year ago. 

Beautiful Lauren! Just stunning! 

Tags: 
Lauren Alaina
dwts
Cancer

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Tuesday October 22nd, 2019 Share Your Salary
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Monday October 21st, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
Live. Love. Dance!
Live. Love. Dance! Shares DeAnna Lee's 25 Year Dance Journey Live. Love. Dance!
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Friday October 18th, 2019 Share Your Salary
Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Thursday October 17th, 2019 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Share Your Salary Podcast - Wednesday October 16th, 2019 Share Your Salary
View More Episodes