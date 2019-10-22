Lauren Alaina Wows America on DWTS

Lauren Alaina stunned America with a moving contemperary routine on Dancing with the Stars dedicating the dance to her late step-father. Sam lost his battle with cancer a year ago.

Beautiful Lauren! Just stunning!

What a true gift God gave me to share Sam’s story. He was a light in this world and will live on forever through this dance and my new song, The Other Side. I will never be able to express the gratitude I have for @Gleb_Savchenko and @dancingabc. I love you Sam ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sk3LzmbvDn