Let's Talk Seahawks Making History!
WHAT A WIN! The Seattle Seahawks make history and get their 4th straight win against the Minnesota Vikings in Monday Night Football 21-7!
Let's talk about the Seahawks historic game last night at Century Link Field. First, the Seahawks are undefeated in "Action Green"!
Undefeated in #ActionGreen, just sayin. -- pic.twitter.com/mD9ThgG82W— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 11, 2018
OKAY RUSS! He's becomes the QB with the most wins in the first 7 season in NFL history! BOOM!
OKAY, RUSS! @DangeRussWilson goes 40 yards on an incredible scramble! #Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) December 11, 2018
--: #MINvsSEA on ESPN pic.twitter.com/u0LuuaaWrZ
Bobby Wagner's field goal block though! He's basically taken the torch from Kam Chancellor!
BOBBY WAGNER 4 PRESIDENT! #Seahawks— Derrick Cooley (@rippedcitypdx) December 11, 2018
pic.twitter.com/CvPNyW3XHL
Caron's two yard TD!
Chris Carson 2-yard TD run #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/wli386DszD— Four Verticals (@FourVerticals_) December 11, 2018
To top is all off, Head Coach Pete Carroll has become the winningest coach in franchise history!
After becoming the all-time winningest Head Coach in team history (combined regular and postseason), tonight @PeteCarroll becomes the winningest regular season HC in team history. #AlwaysCompete pic.twitter.com/XtCxjd2HNG— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 11, 2018
Even better than this, the Seahawks can clincn a playoff spot Sunday.... and we can do it in Richard Sherman's house! How's that for a "middle of the road" team?"
GO HAWKS!