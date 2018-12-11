Let's Talk Seahawks Making History!

December 11, 2018
DeAnna Lee
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

WHAT A WIN! The Seattle Seahawks make history and get their 4th straight win against the Minnesota Vikings in Monday Night Football 21-7! 

Let's talk about the Seahawks historic game last night  at  Century Link Field. First, the Seahawks are undefeated in "Action Green"! 

OKAY RUSS! He's becomes the QB with the most wins in the first 7 season in NFL history! BOOM! 

 

Bobby Wagner's field goal block though! He's basically taken the torch from Kam Chancellor! 

 

Caron's two yard TD! 

To top is all off, Head Coach Pete Carroll has become the winningest coach in franchise history! 

Even better than this, the Seahawks can clincn a playoff spot Sunday.... and we can do it in Richard Sherman's house! How's that for a "middle of the road" team?" 

GO HAWKS! 

Tags: 
Seattle
seattle seahawks
Win
Russell Wilson
Deanna Lee

Recent Podcast Audio
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Tuesday December 11th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Monday December 10th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack Afterthought - Friday December 7th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Thursday December 6th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Wednesday December 5th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
The Morning Wolfpack - Tuesday December 4th, 2018 The Morning Wolfpack
View More Episodes