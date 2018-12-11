Let's Talk Seahawks Making History!

WHAT A WIN! The Seattle Seahawks make history and get their 4th straight win against the Minnesota Vikings in Monday Night Football 21-7!

Let's talk about the Seahawks historic game last night at Century Link Field. First, the Seahawks are undefeated in "Action Green"!

OKAY RUSS! He's becomes the QB with the most wins in the first 7 season in NFL history! BOOM!

Bobby Wagner's field goal block though! He's basically taken the torch from Kam Chancellor!

Caron's two yard TD!

To top is all off, Head Coach Pete Carroll has become the winningest coach in franchise history!

After becoming the all-time winningest Head Coach in team history (combined regular and postseason), tonight @PeteCarroll becomes the winningest regular season HC in team history. #AlwaysCompete pic.twitter.com/XtCxjd2HNG — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 11, 2018

Even better than this, the Seahawks can clincn a playoff spot Sunday.... and we can do it in Richard Sherman's house! How's that for a "middle of the road" team?"

GO HAWKS!