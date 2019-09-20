[Listen] Lady Antebellum Gets Raw with New Single "Ocean"

It's been since 2017 that Lady Antebellum has released a new album. Their new single "Ocean" is the title track from their forthcoming album this fall, and Lady A describes their work as "meaty and raw. f

Charles Kelley goes on to describe "Ocean" the album, “The theme of this record is definitely bearing our souls and our journey. We’ve gone through a lot over the past couple years, finding ourselves, reconnecting as a band and finding where we want to go".

The title track is definitely raw and meaty, and we're ready to chow down!