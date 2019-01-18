Live. Love. Dance! with DeAnna Lee

Live. Love. Dance! is here to inspire you to take chances! If you want something in life, go for it! Don't ever let anything hold you back. Even if you think the dream is too big or the mountain too high to climb, take that first step forward. This week we share the inspiring story from Amina Kapusuzoglu who took a chance with a local dance company and was able to reignite a light inside herself that she had lost. And along the way she made some incredible new friendships. 

 

