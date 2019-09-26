Live. Love. Dance! Returns with #PawsStrawsYeeHaws Star Dakota Poorman

Live. Love. Dance! returns with the star of the big barn dance party #PawsStrawsYeeHaws, Cascade Country artist Dakota Poorman! 100 % of the proceeds from the event go to benefit Bulldog Haven NW who help bulldogs find fur-ever homes in the Puget Sound. Dakota Poorman has generously donated his time and full band to perform. You'll get the first listen to his unreleased single "Postcards from Austin".

