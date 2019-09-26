Live. Love. Dance! Returns with #PawsStrawsYeeHaws Star Dakota Poorman

September 26, 2019
DeAnna Lee
Categories: 
Wolf Blog

Live. Love. Dance! returns with the star of the big barn dance party #PawsStrawsYeeHaws, Cascade Country artist Dakota Poorman! 100 % of the proceeds from the event go to benefit Bulldog Haven NW who help bulldogs find fur-ever homes in the Puget Sound. Dakota Poorman has generously donated his time and full band to perform. You'll get the first listen to his unreleased single "Postcards from Austin". 

Listen to Live. Love. Dance. below... 

 

Tags: 
Deanna Lee
Live Love Dance
Paws Straws YeeHaws
Dakota Poorman
Bulldog Haven NW
Tito's Handmade Vodka
Boot Boogie Babes
deanna lee dance

