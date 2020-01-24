Live Love Dance! Spotlights Mill Creek's Jackson High School Dance Team
January 24, 2020
Live Love Dance! spotlights Jackson High School Dance Team in Mill Creek with their coach Aireal Hart! Her training focuses on discipline through dance to prepare students for life after high school. She believes adolescents do not receive enough life skills lessons to prepare them for "the real world" and does what she can to help them become successful adults after they leave her program.
Listen to podcast here: